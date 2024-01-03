3 reasons NASCAR opted against making a $40 million move
NASCAR could have repossessed one of Rick Ware Racing's charters ahead of the 2024 season, but they opted not to do so.
By Asher Fair
2. Rick Ware Racing's alliance with RFK Racing
Rick Ware Racing's technical alliance with RFK Racing, which began ahead of the 2023 season after they spent the 2022 season aligned with Stewart-Haas Racing, was said to be a major factor in NASCAR believing that they are striving to be more competitive.
It didn't necessarily work out for them in 2023, but they were thrown a bit of a curveball when Cody Ware was arrested and suspended after competing in just seven of the 36 races on the schedule. They already had one shared entry, and the loss of Ware resulted in their entire driver lineup throughout the rest of the season becoming a work of piecemeal.
The sponsorship loss associated with Ware's suspension -- and the inherent cost of hiring several replacement drivers behind the wheel of the No. 51 Ford for 29 races -- certainly did not help matters. Stability in this area should help the team in a big way during the 2024 season, even if they still opt to run a shared entry.
Let's not forget that after years of mediocrity, RFK Racing were the breakout team of 2023 -- and arguably Ford's top team, aside from Ryan Blaney's late-season championship surge with Team Penske. Should that upward trajectory continue, you'd have to think that Rick Ware Racing will benefit.