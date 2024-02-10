Daytona 500 gift guide: 10 must-have items for NASCAR fans!
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is right around the corner. Here are 10 must-have items for every NASCAR fan.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway next weekend with the 66th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Live coverage is set to be provided by Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18 (watch for free here!).
Gear up for this year's running of the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval with Fanatics!
Here are 10 Daytona 500-inspired gift ideas for NASCAR fans ahead of the 2024 season opener.
2024 Daytona 500 Checkered Flag Sports Eagle T-Shirt
This event t-shirt is a must-have for any NASCAR fan, whether you're planning to attend the race or planning to watch from home. It's a best seller, so get it before it's gone!
2024 Daytona 500 Checkered Flag Sports Champions T-Shirt
Who will be next to add their name to the list of Daytona 500 winners?
2024 Daytona 500 Checkered Flag Sports Stars & Stripes Adjustable Hat
This "Stars and Stripes" Daytona 500 hat is a perfect gift to celebrate what is known as the "Great American Race".
2024 Daytona 500 Checkered Flag Sports Nylon Uniform Full-Snap Jacket
You may not need it on race day, depending on the Florida sunshine, but you can still go all-in with this Daytona 500 nylon uniform full snap jacket.
Action Racing 2024 Daytona 500 1:64 Regular Paint Die-Cast Car
No matter how long you've been a race fan, a diecast car is always the perfect way to commemorate any event. That is certainly true for NASCAR's biggest race.
2024 Daytona 500 Checkered Flag Sports Patriotic GAR T-Shirt
This Daytona 500 shirt puts the "American" in "Great American Race".
2024 Daytona 500 Checkered Flag Sports Logo Pullover Hoodie
Pullover hoodies are always a favorite, and this year's Daytona 500 edition is simple and straight to the point.
2024 Daytona 500 Checkered Flag Sports Truck Flags Adjustable Hat
Another best seller, featuring not only the race logo but the flags on the brim.
New Era 2024 Daytona 500 Victory Lane 9FORTY Adjustable Hat
Who will be this year's Daytona 500 champion?
Dale Earnhardt Action Racing 1998 #3 Goodwrench Daytona 500 Race Winner 1:64 Die-Cast Chevrolet Monte Carlo
It may not be related to this year's race, but a Dale Earnhardt race-winning Daytona 500 diecast is always a classic and remains a must-have for any Intimidator fan.
