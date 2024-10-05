Detroit Tigers home run song makes fun of Danica Patrick
By Asher Fair
For the first time since 2014, the Detroit Tigers qualified for the MLB postseason, ending the regular season with a 31-13 record over the last 44 games after sitting well outside of the provisional playoff picture at 55-63 back in the second week of August.
And for the first time since 2013, Detroit has advanced in the playoffs, sweeping the Houston Astros on Houston's home field in the American League Wild Card round this past week to end the two-time World Series champions' run of seven consecutive ALCS appearances.
The Tigers are now set to take on the AL Central division champion Cleveland Guardians (formerly Indians) in the ALDS, beginning with two games in Cleveland on Saturday, October 5 and Monday, October 7.
Regardless of who wins those two games, the series is set to travel north to Detroit for Game 3 of the best-of-five series, giving Comerica Park its first Tigers playoff game since October 5, 2014 on Wednesday, October 9. Game 4, if necessary, would also be played in Detroit on Thursday, October 10.
The Tigers, seeking their first ALCS appearance since 2013 and first World Series appearance since 2012, ranked last among the 12 playoff teams in home runs during the 162-game regular season, though center fielder Parker Meadows homered in the team's Game 2 Wild Card win over the Astros.
Should the Tigers manage to homer in Game 3 or Game 4, fans at Comerica Park will get to hear a song performed by Detroit's favorite native son as a part of the home run horn.
This year's Tigers home run horn features a part of Eminem's song "Venom", which contains a couple of lines about Danica Patrick.
"Venom" was the 13th and final song in Eminem's 10th studio album, "Kamikaze", and it was released in August 2018, just months after Patrick made her final Indy 500 start – and crashed out while driving the No. 13 Chevrolet.
Prior to 2018, she had not competed in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" since 2011 after leaving IndyCar for NASCAR.
Here is Marshall Mathers' reference to Patrick in that song.
""F--- up the track like, what's her name's at the wheel? Danica Patrick, threw the car into reverse at the Indy, a nut crashin' into ya, the back of it just mangled steel.""- Eminem, "Venom", Kamikaze, 2018
It's not a part of the chorus, however, so don't count on hearing the Patrick diss at Comerica Park, no matter how many long balls the Motor City Bengals hit next week. "The Indy" is also quite a strange lyric in itself, but I digress.
Patrick was relatively crash-prone in NASCAR, and she never placed higher than 24th in the Cup Series point standings in five seasons as a full-time driver. She racked up only seven top 10 finishes and never finished a single race in the top five.
But on the IndyCar side, she was far more consistent, placing top 10 in the standings in six of her seven seasons as a full-time driver in the series. She never finished lower than 12th in points and her average championship finish was 8.43.
Patrick won at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan in 2008, and her top Indy 500 finish was third place in 2009, when she finished behind two drivers who are responsible for six Indy 500 wins this century (Helio Castroneves with four and the late Dan Wheldon with two).
She also finished her final 50 races as a full-time driver from 2009 to 2011, which sort of contradicts the whole "Crashica Patwreck" narrative. More than 16 years after her Motegi victory, she remains the most recent driver to win a race behind the wheel of a No. 7 car.
Additionally, one of her three career runner-up finishes actually came in Detroit back in 2007.
That, of course, didn't stop the rapper from dissing her in a separate song back in 2013. "Venom" was simply well-timed, coming out shortly after her racing career came to an end in turn two of the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on Memorial Day Sunday six years ago.