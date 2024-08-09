Former Formula 1 team boss could return with a new team (but not Andretti)
Even since Alpine let go of team principal Otmar Szafnauer following the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix in rather surprising fashion, a return to the grid has been rumored for the Romanian team principal.
This departure ended a short stint for Szafnauer, as he joined Alpine in 2022 after a run of more than a decade with Force India/Aston Martin.
Szafnauer is looking to get back into Formula 1 in the near future, but a return would reportedly not happen with any of the 10 existing teams. Under the anticipation of the Formula 1 paddock being expanded to either 11 or 12 teams in the coming seasons, he is looking to be a key part of one of those new teams.
Szafnauer joins new United States-backed group
Though Michael Andretti’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid was quashed by Liberty Media a few months ago, he is not giving up on making his new team a reality.
However, a separate group of American investors are also looking to potentially join the Formula 1 grid. While it has been confirmed that Szafnauer is working with them, it is still unknown who, exactly, they are.
A potential grid expansion could be approved within the next few years, increasing the chance of Szafnauer’s return upon the conclusion of his gardening leave. However, it's all based on turning the plans of a new Formula 1 team into a legitimate entity. As Andretti's bid has demonstrated, it won't be easy.
Starting out with someone as experienced as Szafnauer at the helm of a Formula 1 team would be a good move. Though his days at Alpine were not as successful, the former team principal built something great in his 12-plus years at Force India/Aston Martin.
The one big difficulty a new team may face is attracting drivers. Formula 1 is so competitive that the potential for success and job security is a priority for many drivers. Nevertheless, the grid still appears to be a long way away from expanding, and Otmar Szafnauer’s return still seems to be in the planning stages.