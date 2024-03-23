Formula 1: 2024 Australia qualifying updates, full starting lineup
The third race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to take place at Albert Park Circuit. The Australian Grand Prix is the season's first Sunday race.
After the 2024 Formula 1 season began with back-to-back Saturday Grands Prix in Bahrain and Jeddah, which were only the second and third Saturday Formula 1 races since 1985, the series is set for its first Sunday race of the year this Sunday at Albert Park Circuit.
The Australian Grand Prix is scheduled to be a 58-lap race around the 14-turn, 3.28-mile (5.279-kilometer) street course in Melbourne, Australia, and qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday.
Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen won the Australian Grand Prix for the first time last year, and he did so from the pole position.
Note that only 19 drivers are set to compete in this race after Williams' Alex Albon crashed during the practice. Without a backup chassis, the team opted to put Albon in Logan Sargeant's car for the remainder of the weekend, thus sidelining the American from the event, despite the fact that he is not the driver who crashed. Their belief was that Albon gave them a better chance to score points.
Eliminated in Q1
16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
17th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
18th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
19th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q1 results/Advanced to Q2
1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
11th - Lando Norris, McLaren
12th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
15th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
Eliminated in Q2
11th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
12th - Alex Albon, Williams
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q2 results/Advanced to Q3
1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
7th - Lando Norris, McLaren
8th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
10th - George Russell, Mercedes
Q3 results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
3rd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
9th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
