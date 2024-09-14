Formula 1: 2024 Baku qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
There are eight races remaining on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule, and the third one-third of the season is scheduled to get underway at Baku City Circuit this weekend with the Azerbajain Grand Prix.
This 51-lap race around the 20-turn, 3.73-mile (6.003-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Azadliq Square, Baku, Azerbaijan is one of just three that wasn't won by three-time reigning world champion and current world championship leader Max Verstappen during last year's 22-race season. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez won it in 2023.
Verstappen is currently riding a six-race losing streak after starting the year with seven wins in 10 races, which gave him 27 wins in 33 races. He has failed to win as many races since late June as he did during that entire 33-race stretch, which extends from the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi to this year's June race in Spain.
The 26-year-old Dutchman, who still owns a 62-point lead in the standings over McLaren's Lando Norris, has not lost seven races in a row since 2020, back when he was a nine-time Grand Prix winner and went on an 11-race losing streak. He is now a 61-time Grand Prix winner, good for third place on the all-time list.
Despite Baku City Circuit being a relatively tight circuit, it has been five years since the race winner started on the front row. Valtteri Bottas won from pole in 2019. Perez, the only two-time winner of the event, started in sixth place in 2021 and 2023, and Verstappen started in third in 2022. The race was not held in 2020.
2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Full starting lineup
1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
11th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
12th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
17th - Lando Norris, McLaren
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
20th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2nd - Alex Albon, Williams
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
8th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
9th - George Russell, Mercedes
10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
12th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
17th - Lando Norris, McLaren
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
20th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
12th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Q3 - Results
1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
Tune in to ESPN at 6:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, September 15 for the live broadcast of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from Baku City Circuit. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!