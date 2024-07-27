Beyond the Flag
Formula 1: 2024 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is the final race on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule before the annual summer break.

By Asher Fair

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Spa, Belgian Grand Prix, Formula 1
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Spa, Belgian Grand Prix, Formula 1 / Dan Mullan/GettyImages
Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix is the 14th race on a record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule, and it is the final race before the annual four-week summer break.

This 44-lap race around the 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps road course in Stavelot, Belgium, which is the longest track on the Formula 1 calendar, has been won by the eventual world champion in each of the last four years.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won it in 2020, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won it every year since. His 2021 win stemmed from the fact that he qualified on pole, as the race was simply a parade behind the safety car in wet conditions. As such, half points were awarded.

With Verstappen's 2022 and 2023 wins at Spa having coming from 14th and sixth place in the grid, respectively, the lowest winning starting spots at the track in nearly two decades, no driver has actually won a full-length Belgian Grand Prix from pole since Hamilton won it four years ago.

Prior to Verstappen's drive from 14th to first place in 2022, which made him the first driver since Bruce McLaren to win back-to-back Formula 1 races from a double digit starting spot, six of the seven most recent races at Spa had been won from the pole position, and the other one was still won from the front row.

Formula 1: Full Belgian Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
11th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
12th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
13th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
14th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
17th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
19th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
20th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

Q1 - Advanced

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - George Russell, Mercedes

8th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

12th - Lando Norris, McLaren

13th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

14th - Alex Albon, Williams

15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
17th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
19th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3rd - George Russell, Mercedes

4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8th - Lando Norris, McLaren

9th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Alex Albon, Williams
12th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
13th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
14th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Q3 - Results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
5th - Lando Norris, McLaren
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

