Formula 1: 2024 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix is the 14th race on a record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule, and it is the final race before the annual four-week summer break.
This 44-lap race around the 19-turn, 4.352-mile (7.004-kilometer) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps road course in Stavelot, Belgium, which is the longest track on the Formula 1 calendar, has been won by the eventual world champion in each of the last four years.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won it in 2020, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won it every year since. His 2021 win stemmed from the fact that he qualified on pole, as the race was simply a parade behind the safety car in wet conditions. As such, half points were awarded.
With Verstappen's 2022 and 2023 wins at Spa having coming from 14th and sixth place in the grid, respectively, the lowest winning starting spots at the track in nearly two decades, no driver has actually won a full-length Belgian Grand Prix from pole since Hamilton won it four years ago.
Prior to Verstappen's drive from 14th to first place in 2022, which made him the first driver since Bruce McLaren to win back-to-back Formula 1 races from a double digit starting spot, six of the seven most recent races at Spa had been won from the pole position, and the other one was still won from the front row.
Formula 1: Full Belgian Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
11th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
12th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
13th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
14th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
17th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
19th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
20th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
12th - Lando Norris, McLaren
13th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
17th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
19th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Lando Norris, McLaren
9th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Alex Albon, Williams
12th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
13th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
14th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Q3 - Results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
5th - Lando Norris, McLaren
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
