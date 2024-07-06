Formula 1: 2024 British Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Silverstone Circuit is scheduled to host the third and final race of the current Formula 1 tripleheader, the first of three such stretches on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 schedule.
The Spanish Grand Prix got things started two weekends ago at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and the Austrian Grand Prix continued the stretch last weekend at the Red Bull Ring. The 2024 season's other two tripleheaders are not scheduled until the end of the year, with back-to-back three-race stints set to close out the calendar.
The 52-lap British Grand Prix at the 18-turn, 3.661-mile (5.892-kilometer) road course, which is located in part Northamptonshire and part Buckinghamshire in England, United Kingdom, is one of very few races that Red Bull's Max Verstappen did not win in 2022.
In fact, it took the three-time reigning world champion until last year to win his first British Grand Prix. He did win at the track in 2020, when it hosted a doubleheader due to other cancellations caused by COVID-19-related restrictions, but that race was classified as the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.
Verstappen's 2020 victory remains the most recent victory at Silverstone by a driver who did not start on the front row, though a British Grand Prix has not been won from outside the top two since Lewis Hamilton won it from sixth place on the grid in 2014. Hamilton is also the most recent non-polesitter to win the race, having won that British Grand Prix from second in 2021.
Formula 1: Full British Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - George Russell, Mercedes
2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
12th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
13th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
14th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
15th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
16th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
17th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
19th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
20th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
11th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
13th - Lando Norris, McLaren
14th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
15th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
17th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
18th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
19th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
20th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
12th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
13th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
14th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
15th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
Q3 - Results
1st - George Russell, Mercedes
2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
