Formula 1: 2024 Canadian Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
After it did not host races in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19-related restrictions, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2022, and it has hosted the Canadian Grand Prix ever since.
The iconic 14-turn, 2.71-mile (4.361-kilometer) course on Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec, Canada has hosted Formula 1 since 1978.
Both races since the track returned to the calendar in 2022 have been won from pole, and both have been won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who went on to win the world championship in both seasons.
Seven races have been contested at the venue since 2015, and five have been won by the season's eventual world champion.
On only one occasion during that stretch did the winner come from somewhere other than the pole position, and that only happened in 2019 after a bit of controversy kept polesitter Sebastian Vettel from beating Lewis Hamilton.
It has actually been a full decade since somebody other than the polesitter crossed the finish line first, with Daniel Ricciardo's maiden Formula 1 win coming from sixth on the grid in 2014.
Bottom line, qualifying tends to be rather important in Canada, even more so than it is at most other venues on the Formula 1 calendar.
Formula 1: Full Canadian Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - George Russell, Mercedes
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
9th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
11th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
12th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
13th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
14th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
16th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
17th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
18th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
19th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - Alex Albon, Williams
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Lando Norris, McLaren
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
9th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
11th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
13th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
14th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
17th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
18th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
19th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q2 - Advanced
1st - George Russell, Mercedes
2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Alex Albon, Williams
7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
12th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
13th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
14th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Q3 - Results
1st* - George Russell, Mercedes
1st* - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
9th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
*George Russell takes pole over Max Verstappen due to setting the lap time (1:12.000) first.
