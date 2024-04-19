Beyond the Flag
Formula 1: 2024 Chinese sprint qualifying, full starting lineup

The first of six sprint races on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule is set to take place this weekend at Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

By Asher Fair

Sergio Perez, Red Bull, Shanghai International Circuit, Formula 1
Sergio Perez, Red Bull, Shanghai International Circuit, Formula 1 / Mark Thompson/GettyImages
The fifth race weekend of the 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season is set to feature the first of six sprint races on the schedule, as sprint racing is back for the fourth consecutive season this year.

Like last year, sprint races are effectively standalone races with their own qualifying sessions. The results of the sprints do not have any impact on the starting grid of the Grand Prix, unlike in 2021 and 2022.

Like in 2022 and 2023, points are paid to the top eight finishers, from eight points to the winner down to one point to the eighth place finisher.

A sprint race is roughly one-third the length of a Grand Prix, meaning that this weekend's sprint race at the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) Shanghai International Circuit road course in Jiading, Shanghai, China, where Formula 1 has not visited since 2019, is set to be a 19-lap event.

Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix itself, for which qualifying is set to take place during a separate Saturday session, is scheduled to be a 56-lap race.

Keep tabs on who qualifies where for the first sprint race of the 2024 season.

Formula 1 qualifying: Chinese Grand Prix sprint race

Full starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

6th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

10th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

11th - George Russell, Mercedes

12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

14th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

16th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

18th - Alex Albon, Williams

19th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

SQ1 - Advanced

1st - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

9th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

10th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

11th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

12th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

13th - George Russell, Mercedes

14th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

15th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

SQ1 - Eliminated

16th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

18th - Alex Albon, Williams

19th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

SQ2 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5th - Lando Norris, McLaren

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

7th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

SQ2 - Eliminated

11th - George Russell, Mercedes

12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

14th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

SQ3 - Results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

6th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

10th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

The sprint race is set to be broadcast live on ESPNU from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 10:55 p.m. ET on Friday, April 19. The Chinese Grand Prix itself is set to be broadcast live on ESPN beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 21, with qualifying set to be shown on ESPN2 at the same time on Saturday, April 20. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

