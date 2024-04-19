Formula 1: 2024 Chinese sprint qualifying, full starting lineup
The first of six sprint races on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule is set to take place this weekend at Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.
By Asher Fair
The fifth race weekend of the 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season is set to feature the first of six sprint races on the schedule, as sprint racing is back for the fourth consecutive season this year.
Like last year, sprint races are effectively standalone races with their own qualifying sessions. The results of the sprints do not have any impact on the starting grid of the Grand Prix, unlike in 2021 and 2022.
Like in 2022 and 2023, points are paid to the top eight finishers, from eight points to the winner down to one point to the eighth place finisher.
A sprint race is roughly one-third the length of a Grand Prix, meaning that this weekend's sprint race at the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) Shanghai International Circuit road course in Jiading, Shanghai, China, where Formula 1 has not visited since 2019, is set to be a 19-lap event.
Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix itself, for which qualifying is set to take place during a separate Saturday session, is scheduled to be a 56-lap race.
Keep tabs on who qualifies where for the first sprint race of the 2024 season.
Formula 1 qualifying: Chinese Grand Prix sprint race
Full starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
10th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
11th - George Russell, Mercedes
12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
14th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
18th - Alex Albon, Williams
19th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
SQ1 - Advanced
1st - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
10th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
11th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
12th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
13th - George Russell, Mercedes
14th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
15th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
SQ1 - Eliminated
16th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
18th - Alex Albon, Williams
19th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
SQ2 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Lando Norris, McLaren
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
10th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
SQ2 - Eliminated
11th - George Russell, Mercedes
12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
14th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
SQ3 - Results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
10th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
The sprint race is set to be broadcast live on ESPNU from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 10:55 p.m. ET on Friday, April 19. The Chinese Grand Prix itself is set to be broadcast live on ESPN beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 21, with qualifying set to be shown on ESPN2 at the same time on Saturday, April 20. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!