Formula 1: 2024 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
After a four-week break in the action, Formula 1 is set to return with race number 15 of a record-breaking 24 on the 2024 schedule this Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort, the official home race of three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
Zandvoort was added back to the Formula 1 schedule for the first time since 1985 in 2020, but it did not host a race that year due to pandemic-related restrictions. It has held the Dutch Grand Prix annually since 2021.
In all three years, it was the Dutchman who started on pole and won the race en route to securing the world championship. On all three occasions, the 14-turn, 2.642-mile (4.252-kilometer) road course in Zandvoort, Netherlands produced one of the best and most compelling races of each season.
Given the fact that there have already been seven different winners from four different teams this season, led by Verstappen with seven victories, Sunday's race could once again live up to the hype.
The last driver to win a Zandvoort not named Max Verstappen was another three-time world champion: Niki Lauda, 39 years ago.
Formula 1: Full Dutch Grand Prix starting lineup
Drivers
No. 1 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
No. 2 - Logan Sargeant, Williams
No. 3 - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
No. 4 - Lando Norris, McLaren
No. 10 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
No. 11 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
No. 14 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
No. 16 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
No. 18 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
No. 20 - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
No. 22 - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
No. 23 - Alex Albon, Williams
No. 24 - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
No. 27 - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
No. 31 - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
No. 44 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
No. 55 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
No. 63 - George Russell, Mercedes
No. 77 - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
No. 81 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
