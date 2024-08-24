Beyond the Flag
Formula 1: 2024 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Formula 1 is set to return from its four-week summer break this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort.

By Asher Fair

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Circuit Zandvoort, Dutch Grand Prix, Formula 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Circuit Zandvoort, Dutch Grand Prix, Formula 1 / Lars Baron/GettyImages
After a four-week break in the action, Formula 1 is set to return with race number 15 of a record-breaking 24 on the 2024 schedule this Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort, the official home race of three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Zandvoort was added back to the Formula 1 schedule for the first time since 1985 in 2020, but it did not host a race that year due to pandemic-related restrictions. It has held the Dutch Grand Prix annually since 2021.

In all three years, it was the Dutchman who started on pole and won the race en route to securing the world championship. On all three occasions, the 14-turn, 2.642-mile (4.252-kilometer) road course in Zandvoort, Netherlands produced one of the best and most compelling races of each season.

Given the fact that there have already been seven different winners from four different teams this season, led by Verstappen with seven victories, Sunday's race could once again live up to the hype.

The last driver to win a Zandvoort not named Max Verstappen was another three-time world champion: Niki Lauda, 39 years ago.

Formula 1: Full Dutch Grand Prix starting lineup

Drivers

No. 1 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

No. 2 - Logan Sargeant, Williams

No. 3 - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

No. 4 - Lando Norris, McLaren

No. 10 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

No. 11 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

No. 14 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

No. 16 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

No. 18 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

No. 20 - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

No. 22 - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

No. 23 - Alex Albon, Williams

No. 24 - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

No. 27 - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

No. 31 - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

No. 44 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

No. 55 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

No. 63 - George Russell, Mercedes

No. 77 - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

No. 81 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Q1 - Advanced

Q1 - Eliminated

Q2 - Advanced

Q2 - Eliminated

Q3 - Results

Tune in to ESPN at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, August 25 for the live broadcast of the Dutch Grand Prix from Circuit Zandvoort. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

