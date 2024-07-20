Formula 1: 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
After a much-needed week off following three consecutive weekends of Formula 1 racing, the 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to continue this Sunday with the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.
This race, which is set to kick off the second half of the record-breaking 24-race season, is the second-to-last race before the annual four-week summer break. The final race before that four-week break is next weekend's Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
Sunday's 70-lap race around the 14-turn, 2.722-mile (4.381-kilometer) Hungaroring road course in Mogyorod, Hungary has been won by eventual world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull in each of the last two seasons.
Despite this particular track being considered one of the most difficult on the calendar on which to overtake, Verstappen interestingly did not win either one of those two races from the pole position.
That win, coupled with his win from 14th place in the next race at Spa, made him just the second driver to ever win back-to-back races from a double digit starting spot.
Formula 1: Full Hungarian Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
9th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
12th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
13th - Alex Albon, Williams
14th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
15th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
16th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
17th - George Russell, Mercedes
18th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
19th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
20th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
