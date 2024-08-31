Formula 1: 2024 Italian Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The last time Formula 1 visited Monza, a two-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen was riding a nine-race winning streak and well on his way to a third career title. He would go on to secure a record-breaking 10th consecutive victory en route to that third title and a record-breaking 19-win season.
Things haven't gone nearly as smoothly for the Dutchman and Red Bull during the 2024 season, but he still holds a sizable advantage in the world championship standings and has far more wins than any other driver.
However, he has yet to win more than two races in a row at any point this year, and we are now 15 races into a record-breaking 24-race campaign. His current win drought sits at five races, which marks his longest since 2020 when his career win total was nine; it's now 61.
Verstappen is the two-time reigning winner of the Italian Grand Prix, and he did not start from the pole position in either race. In fact, it has been five years since a polesitter has won at Formula 1's "Temple of Speed", when Charles Leclerc delivered what remains Ferrari's most recent win, and only win since 2010, in their home race.
Formula 1: Full Italian Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
12th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
13th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
16th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Alex Albon, Williams
9th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
14th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
15th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
12th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
13th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q3 - Results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
Tune in to ESPN at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 1 for the live broadcast of the Italian Grand Prix from Monza. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!