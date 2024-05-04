Beyond the Flag
Formula 1: 2024 Miami Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The sixth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is Sunday's Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome, which was added to the schedule in 2022.

By Asher Fair

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 / BSR Agency/GettyImages
The Miami Grand Prix is back on the Formula 1 schedule for the third consecutive season, with Sunday's race set to mark the one-quarter mark of the record-breaking 24-race 2024 season.

Because this weekend is a sprint weekend, there was only one practice session, not three, leading up to qualifying for Sunday's 57-lap main event around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) Miami International Autodrome temporary street circuit.

The other two practice sessions were replaced by sprint qualifying and the 19-lap sprint race, which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen from pole position.

Who will start where in Sunday's Miami Grand Prix?

Formula 1: Full Miami Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
5th - Lando Norris, McLaren
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
11th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
12th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
13th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
16th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
17th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
18th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
19th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
20th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

Drivers

Q1 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

5th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - George Russell, Mercedes

9th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

11th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

12th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

13th - Alex Albon, Williams

14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

15th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

17th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

18th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

19th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6th - Lando Norris, McLaren

7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

8th - George Russell, Mercedes

9th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

12th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

13th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

14th - Alex Albon, Williams

15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Q3 - Results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
5th - Lando Norris, McLaren
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

