Formula 1: 2024 Miami sprint qualifying updates, full starting lineup
Miami International Autodrome is set to host the second of six sprint races on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule ahead of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.
By Asher Fair
For the second race weekend in a row, Formula 1 is set to hold a sprint race before the actual Grand Prix itself.
The first of six sprint races on the 2024 schedule took place at Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix two weeks ago, and now the second is scheduled to take place at Miami International Autodrome ahead of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.
Sprint races have been a part of Formula 1 since 2021, though since last year, they have been standalone races. They each have their own individual qualifying session, and sprint race results have no bearing on the starting grid for the Grand Prix itself.
Sprint races are roughly one-third the distance of the main event. With the Miami Grand Prix slated to be a 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) Miami International Autodrome temporary street circuit, Saturday's sprint race is set to be a 19-lap event.
Miami International Autodrome has never previously hosted a sprint race. Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the two-time reigning winner of the Miami Grand Prix itself, having won it both years since it was added to the schedule in 2022.
Who will start Saturday's Miami sprint race from what position?
Formula 1: Full Miami sprint race starting lineup
