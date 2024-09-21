Formula 1: 2024 Singapore qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Three races on the 22-race 2023 Formula 1 schedule were won by drivers not named Max Verstappen, and only one of those three races was not won by his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez.
That race was the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit, which was won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. from the pole position.
The Singapore Grand Prix, which is commonly shortened from its 61-lap distance around the 19-turn, 3.07-mile (4.941-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Marina Bay, Singapore due to the two-hour time limit, was left off the calendar in 2020 and 2021 due to government restrictions. Since its return, it has never been won by a driver who did not start on the front row.
Perez won from second place in 2022, and Sainz won from pole last year. The track has hosted 14 races, and it has been won from pole nine times. The only time it was won from beyond row three was in its inaugural running back in 2008, when Fernando Alonso won the infamous Crashgate race from 15th.
Marina Bay is the only track currently on the Formula 1 schedule where Verstappen has never won, and he is currently riding a seven-race losing streak, his longest since the 2020 season when he was a nine-time Grand Prix winner. Now he is a three-time reigning world champion and a 61-time Grand Prix winner, good for third place on the all-time list.
He leads McLaren's Lando Norris by 59 points, a gap that has dropped in three consecutive race weekends, in the driver standings with seven races remaining on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 schedule.
Formula 1: Full Singapore Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
9th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
10th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
11th - Alex Albon, Williams
12th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
13th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
14th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
16th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
5th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
12th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
13th - George Russell, Mercedes
14th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
5th - Lando Norris, McLaren
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
8th - George Russell, Mercedes
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Alex Albon, Williams
12th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
13th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
14th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q3 - Results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
9th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
10th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
ESPN is set to provide live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix from Marina Bay Street Circuit beginning at 7:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, September 22. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!