Formula 1: 2024 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
While the future of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in terms of its place on the Formula 1 calendar may be in doubt, given the addition of a race in Madrid from 2026 to 2035, the venue which has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991 is set to do so for the 34th year in a row this weekend.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won at the 16-turn, 2.892-mile (4.654-kilometer) road course in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain in each of the last two seasons.
With his Spanish Grand Prix victory in 2022, he took the lead of the world championship standings, and more than two years later, he has not given it up.
Qualifying is particularly important in Spain, as no driver has won the 66-lap race from anywhere other than the front row since Verstappen secured the first of his now 60 career victories, good for third place on the all-time list, back in 2016, after Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg collided on the opening lap.
Verstappen started that race, his first ever race with Red Bull, in fourth place.
Formula 1: Full Spanish Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th* - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
12th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
16th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
17th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
18th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
19th - Alex Albon, Williams
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
*three-position grid penalty from P8
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
11th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
17th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
18th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
19th - Alex Albon, Williams
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
12th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q3 - Results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
10th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Tune into ESPN at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, June 23 for the live broadcast of the Spanish Grand Prix from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!