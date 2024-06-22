Beyond the Flag
Formula 1: 2024 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Formula 1 is set for its annual visit to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix, which is the 10th race on the 2024 schedule.

By Asher Fair

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Formula 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Formula 1 / Eric Alonso/GettyImages
While the future of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in terms of its place on the Formula 1 calendar may be in doubt, given the addition of a race in Madrid from 2026 to 2035, the venue which has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991 is set to do so for the 34th year in a row this weekend.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won at the 16-turn, 2.892-mile (4.654-kilometer) road course in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain in each of the last two seasons.

With his Spanish Grand Prix victory in 2022, he took the lead of the world championship standings, and more than two years later, he has not given it up.

Qualifying is particularly important in Spain, as no driver has won the 66-lap race from anywhere other than the front row since Verstappen secured the first of his now 60 career victories, good for third place on the all-time list, back in 2016, after Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg collided on the opening lap.

Verstappen started that race, his first ever race with Red Bull, in fourth place.

Formula 1: Full Spanish Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th* - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
12th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
16th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
17th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
18th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
19th - Alex Albon, Williams
20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

*three-position grid penalty from P8

Q1 - Advanced

1st - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

6th - George Russell, Mercedes

7th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

14th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

17th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

18th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

19th - Alex Albon, Williams

20th - Logan Sargeant, Williams

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3rd - George Russell, Mercedes

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

12th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Q3 - Results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

