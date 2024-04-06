Formula 1: 2024 Suzuka qualifying updates, full starting lineup
The fourth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is the Japanese Grand Prix, which has been shifted up from its usual late-season date by several months.
Following an off week for Easter, Formula 1 is set to be back in action this Sunday at Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix, a race which was one of the many casualties due to COVID-19-related restrictions in 2020 and 2021.
Instead of retaining its late-season date in its third year back on the schedule, the 53-lap race around the 18-turn, 3.609-mile (5.808-kilometer) road course in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan is the fourth of 24 races on this year's calendar.
Since the track debuted on the Formula 1 schedule in 1987, it had never been positioned before race number 15 on the calendar until now.
Three-time reigning world champion and current world championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull enters this weekend's race as the two-time reigning winner, having won it in both years following its return to the schedule.
He entered last year's Japanese Grand Prix after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. ended his record-breaking 10-race winning streak in Singapore. This year, he enters Suzuka Circuit after Sainz ended his nine-race winning streak in Melbourne, the streak he started in last year's Japanese Grand Prix. Can he start a similar streak again in the Land of the Rising Sun?
Keep tabs during Saturday's knockout qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.
Advanced to Q2
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
3rd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Lando Norris, McLaren
8th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
9th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
10th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
12th - George Russell, Mercedes
13th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
15th - Alex Albon, Williams
Eliminated in Q1
16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
18th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
19th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Advanced to Q3
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
Eliminated in Q2
11th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q3 results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9th - George Russell, Mercedes
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
Japanese Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9th - George Russell, Mercedes
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
11th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
18th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
19th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
