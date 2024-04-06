Beyond the Flag
Formula 1: 2024 Suzuka qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The fourth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is the Japanese Grand Prix, which has been shifted up from its usual late-season date by several months.

By Asher Fair

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Formula 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Formula 1 / Clive Mason/GettyImages
Following an off week for Easter, Formula 1 is set to be back in action this Sunday at Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix, a race which was one of the many casualties due to COVID-19-related restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Instead of retaining its late-season date in its third year back on the schedule, the 53-lap race around the 18-turn, 3.609-mile (5.808-kilometer) road course in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan is the fourth of 24 races on this year's calendar.

Since the track debuted on the Formula 1 schedule in 1987, it had never been positioned before race number 15 on the calendar until now.

Three-time reigning world champion and current world championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull enters this weekend's race as the two-time reigning winner, having won it in both years following its return to the schedule.

He entered last year's Japanese Grand Prix after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. ended his record-breaking 10-race winning streak in Singapore. This year, he enters Suzuka Circuit after Sainz ended his nine-race winning streak in Melbourne, the streak he started in last year's Japanese Grand Prix. Can he start a similar streak again in the Land of the Rising Sun?

Keep tabs during Saturday's knockout qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

Advanced to Q2

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

3rd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

7th - Lando Norris, McLaren

8th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

9th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

10th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB

11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

12th - George Russell, Mercedes

13th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

15th - Alex Albon, Williams

Eliminated in Q1

16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
18th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
19th - Logan Sargeant, Williams
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Advanced to Q3

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

7th - George Russell, Mercedes

8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

Eliminated in Q2

11th - Daniel Ricciardo, RB
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Q3 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9th - George Russell, Mercedes
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

