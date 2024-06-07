Formula 1: 3 overrated drivers in the F1 24 video game
2. Sergio Perez: 87
F1 23 rating: 89
Red Bull's Sergio Perez had a disastrous season down the stretch in 2023, and that resulted in a drop in his rating in last year's edition of the game. However, he maintained the same rating going into this year.
Considering his rough performances going back to last year, the Mexican driver is deserving of a slightly lower rating. In 2023, his rating was very close to those of McLaren's Lando Norris, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr., and Mercedes' George Russell.
To begin F1 24, Perez holds the same rating as Russell.
Given his struggles behind the wheel, Perez seems far more deserving of an 85 or an 86. With Williams' Alex Albon having a rating of 85 after quite an impressive season last year, Perez should be closer to the That-British driver than he is.
Additionally, Perez’s rating may be influenced by his highest attribute rating: racecraft. His rating in this category is 93, which is way too high, especially considering how many silly mistakes have led to accidents for him over the last two years.
With the next ratings update set to come in a matter of weeks, it is likely that his rating will be one that decreases by one or two points.