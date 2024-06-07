Formula 1: 3 overrated drivers in the F1 24 video game
3. Lance Stroll: 80
F1 23 rating: 84
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll has seen a rather significant decrease in his rating from last year’s edition of the game, and rightfully so. The Canadian had a few superb performances to open last season, but he was subpar for the vast majority of it. He was significantly outperformed by Fernando Alonso throughout the year.
The 25-year-old starts this year’s game with the same rating he ended last year's. But his rating should be in the 70s, given the other drivers around him and how much some of their ratings dropped. For example, Sauber's Valtteri Bottas dropped from an 87 to an 81, despite him being a better driver than Stroll.
The ratings for Williams' Logan Sargeant in both F1 23 and F1 24 have been rather harsh, with the American driver being given a 71 overall last year and a 70 overall this year.
Considering how often he and Stroll have ended up in the wall or with some damage, that same level of critique should have been used for Stroll as well.
A rating of 78 or 77 seems a lot more fitting for Stroll, based on how other driver ratings were distributed throughout the grid for this year’s edition of the game. We very well could see his rating drop in the coming months as more updates are made.