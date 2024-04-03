Formula 1: 3 possible landing spots for Yuki Tsunoda in 2025
Yuki Tsunoda is just one of a large group of drivers yet to determine where they will compete during the 2025 Formula 1 season.
Yuki Tsunoda has just begun his fourth season in Formula 1, all with AlphaTauri (now RB), and he seems to be improving each year.
The 23-year-old has matured a lot as a driver and opened the season well for RB. However, a move elsewhere could be on the cards for the Japanese driver as we inch closer to 2025.
Here are three possible landing spots.
1. Red Bull
As unlikely as it sounds, it is becoming more of a possibility. Initially, the expectation was for Daniel Ricciardo to take that second seat at Red Bull. However, with Tsunoda impressing and Ricciardo struggling, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko could be weighing the possibility of promoting the Tsunoda instead.
Upon the departure of Pierre Gasly at the end of 2022, there was an enhanced expectation for Tsunoda, as he became the team’s main driver. After beating Nyck de Vries and Ricciardo for much of the season, it spoke to his improved abilities.
Tsunoda is likely not the top choice for Red Bull heading into 2025. But, if they are not able to sign their preferred targets, then his odds would begin to rise significantly. This is something to monitor as the season progresses.