Formula 1: 3 possible replacements for Logan Sargeant
2. Mick Schumacher
Toto Wolff has reportedly offered Mick Schumacher on loan to Williams for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season. Once again, similarly to Red Bull, Wolff would want to loan Schumacher out under the condition that he could return in the event Mercedes need him.
The German driver is not giving up on a return to Formula 1 after being dropped by Haas after the 2022 season. Schumacher’s only two seasons in Formula 1 were quite rough, but many believe that he should be given a second chance after he was not perceived to have been treated fairly during his Haas tenure.
This could easily be Schumacher’s best and final chance of a return to Formula 1, based on contracts for the other drivers on the grid. Though the 25-year-old is reportedly in consideration for a seat at Sauber/Audi next season, his chances appear to be pretty slim.
If the German driver misses out on a seat for 2025, his only two remaining options are to simply move full-time to another series or wait it out for the 2027 season, with many drivers having contracts that are due to expire at the end of 2026.