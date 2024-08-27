Formula 1: 3 possible replacements for Logan Sargeant
3. Kimi Antonelli
Though Toto Wolff has already rejected the idea of Kimi Antonelli being loaned to Williams for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season, anything is possible.
The Mercedes team boss accidentally hinted that the Italian driver will replace Lewis Hamilton next year, and an official announcement is anticipated this weekend at Antonelli's home venue in Monza.
Antonelli is scheduled to drive for Prema Racing in Formula 2 this weekend, but that could potentially change. James Vowles has a close relationship with Wolff and Mercedes, and the Austrian team principal could potentially amend his words and allow the 18-year-old to be loaned out.
The fans in Monza would certainly go mad if Antonelli were to make his Formula 1 Grand Prix debut the same weekend he is announced as a Mercedes driver for 2025. His performances as of late have been very good and could potentially warrant a seat alongside Alex Albon for the next nine races.
Additionally, if Williams need more time to secure Liam Lawson or Michael Schumacher, Antonelli could be loaned out for just one race. The Italian driver may not be a permanent replacement for Logan Sargeant, but potentially a temporary one.