Formula 1: 3 possible replacements for Logan Sargeant
Dark horse: Franco Colapinto
While the odds of Franco Colapinto being promoted to Formula 1 this week are very slim, it is not impossible. The 21-year-old got behind the wheel of the FW46 this season during British Grand Prix weekend in the first free practice session. He finished in P18 and nearly 1.7 seconds off the pace, which was by no means a bad showing.
The Argentinian driver has done well in his first full season in Formula 2, currently standing fifth in the championship with one win and two other podium finishes to his name.
Whether he is ready for Formula 1 is a different question. Drivers being rushed into Formula 1 have a history of not doing so well, with Logan Sargeant being the latest victim.
However, drivers being signed or briefly promoted can be entirely circumstantial. In this case, Colapinto could very well be promoted for the remaining nine races if James Vowles is not able to secure Liam Lawson or Mick Schumacher.
If anything, Williams would remain satisfied with the 21-year-old's performances as long as he keeps the car out of the wall and free of damage. How Vowles decides to proceed with this decision in the coming days and even weeks is something to watch closely.