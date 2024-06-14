Formula 1: 3 possible teammates for Yuki Tsunoda in 2025
Red Bull have been busy figuring out their driver lineups for the upcoming season, and they recently decided to retain Yuki Tsunoda at RB in 2025.
A one-year extension is desirable for the Japanese driver and leaves open the possibility of a move to Aston Martin in 2026, along with Honda.
With three of the four seats in the Red Bull family having now been confirmed for next season, only one vacancy remains. There are quite a few options Laurent Mekies, Helmut Marko, and Christian Horner must consider.
Here are three possibilities.
1. Daniel Ricciardo
Ever since Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull six years ago, things have simply not worked out for him. To his luck, he was given a lifeline in Formula 1 by Red Bull after Nyck de Vries was replaced at AlphaTauri (now RB) in the middle of the 2023 season.
Ricciardo did quite well in the few opportunities he had after an injury sidelined him and gave Liam Lawson an opportunity to showcase his abilities. Now as Red Bull look to determine who will be Tsunoda’s teammate in 2025, those two names are the ones that really come to the top.
Ricciardo has really turned things around for himself this season after a rough start. The consistency and pace with which the 34-year-old has been driving has put him n a good position to be retained by RB.