Formula 1: 3 possible teammates for Yuki Tsunoda in 2025
3. Esteban Ocon
After announcing his impending departure from Alpine, Esteban Ocon joining RB is a longshot, as Red Bull will likely stay in-house when it comes to filling their final open seat for the 2025 season.
However, do not count out the possibility of Ocon competing alongside Yuki Tsunoda next year. The French driver is seeking a faster car than what he has at Alpine, and RB have just that, with both the Japanese driver and Daniel Ricciardo producing some good pace and results as of late.
Ocon has proven on numerous occasions that he is a very good driver, most recently in Canada, where he went from 18th place on the grid to ninth in one of the slowest cars on the grid.
So if Helmut Marko believes that Ricciardo is not meeting expectations and Liam Lawson is simply missing something, Ocon could be the first driver to whom Red Bull turn to fill that vacancy.
The temperament of the 27-year-old could become an issue, however, considering the difficulties that teams and drivers around Ocon have recently faced, and he has not necessarily taken a step up in that category since he arrived in Formula 1.