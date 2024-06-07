Formula 1: 4 underrated drivers in the F1 24 video game
3. Valtteri Bottas: 81
F1 23 rating: 87
Valtteri Bottas' rating has dropped significantly since last year, despite the fact that not much has changed. He is one of the most talented drivers on the Formula 1 grid, and he chose to be a part of a team with a less competitive nature, compared to what he endured at Mercedes.
Despite the struggles he has faced ever since he joined Sauber in 2022, much of his lack of success comes down to the car simply performing poorly compared to other cars on the grid. The large rating drop for the 34-year-old can largely be attributed to the fact that he finishes towards the back in every race.
Speaking solely of his driving abilities, however, Bottas should be in the mid 80s. But with Sauber having had a tough start to the 2024 season and the Finnish driver being one of three yet to score a point, odds are he could see his rating fall into the 70s.
Bottas is another good example of his driver rating being linked to the performance of his car rather than his ability as a driver. Hypothetically speaking, if Bottas were experiencing these same circumstances at Mercedes, his rating would certainly be in the upper 80s.