Formula 1: 4 underrated drivers in the F1 24 video game
4. Logan Sargeant: 70
F1 23 rating: 71
Logan Sargeant has struggled mightily ever since his entrance into Formula 1 in 2023. While he fully deserves to be the lowest rated driver in the game, having him 10 whole points behind the second lowest driver is not fitting.
The American driver did find himself in the wall quite often last season, but he did not finish in P20 every single time.
Back when Nikita Mazepin and Nicholas Latifi were still in Formula 1, even they were rated extremely low. But neither of them found themselves as far behind the other drivers as Sargeant does.
Sargeant ended last year's game with a rating of 69, and it appears that he is being scrutinized quite harshly once again. He consistently performs better than some drivers who hold ratings above 80 in this year's game.
This truly makes one wonder what factors are being used to determine a driver’s rating. It arguably takes away the realism of a game that is intended to be realistic. With Williams having a down season in 2024 compared to 2023, Sargeant has actually been doing decently well. He could and should find his rating move up a few points in the upcoming updates.