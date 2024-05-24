Formula 1: 5 current drivers who could compete in the Indy 500
2. Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas is a driver who has previously expressed genuine interest in joining IndyCar. However, the Finnish driver has made it clear that he would only join the American racing series once his days in Formula 1 are completely over.
In 2022, Bottas was asked about potentially joining IndyCar and conveyed his interest when speaking with Sports Illustrated.
"I still definitely have a few more years in Formula 1, no doubt. I still feel like I have things to give for our sport. But eventually [for the future], I have thought about it. IndyCar is quite interesting, but we'll see. I don't really yet have to think about it that much, but eventually, I will have to. But yeah, you never know…"- Valtteri Bottas
At the age of 34, Bottas is one of many drivers on the Formula 1 grid with an expiring contract this season. While he has enjoyed the less competitive nature of racing for Sauber, the team's continuous shortcomings have frustrated him. As a result, there is no guarantee that he will have a seat in Formula 1 in 2025.
We all know that Bottas is a fantastic driver, having played a pivotal part in both Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes securing many consecutive world championships. He is still highly capable of racing at a high level, and even if it is not in Formula 1 next season, his talents could still be utilized in IndyCar.
Though this is a scenario that has not been spoken about much, the idea of Bottas in IndyCar come 2025 is a possibility and will be something to keep an eye on as the Formula 1 driver market shrinks over the coming months and teams confirm their lineups for next year.