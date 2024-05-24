Formula 1: 5 current drivers who could compete in the Indy 500
3. Logan Sargeant
Logan Sargeant became the first American driver to enter Formula 1 in several years. But after joining Williams in 2023, things have simply not worked out for the 23-year-old. He struggled mightily during his rookie season and continues to have trouble keeping his car out of the barriers in year number two.
While WIlliams chose to stick with Sargeant for the 2024 season, chances are he will not be retained for 2025, and his struggles could result in his Formula 1 career being rather short-lived.
In the event that that occurs, Sargeant’s focus could shift back to IndyCar. Before he was signed to the Williams Driver Academy, he was supposed to do a test drive for A.J. Foyt Enterprises toward the end of 2021. If Sargeant was not given a pathway into Formula 1 three years ago, odds are he would currently be an IndyCar driver.
A couple of Sargeant’s friends from his karting days are IndyCar drivers, and he may fancy joining them in the coming years. Additionally, being much closer to friends and family could do him some good. Considering his time in Formula 1 has not been great, a switch to IndyCar could leave him in a much happier and successful position.
And prior to Sargeant, the most recent American Formula 1 driver was Alexander Rossi in 2015. Rossi went on to win the 2016 Indy 500.