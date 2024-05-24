Formula 1: 5 current drivers who could compete in the Indy 500
5. Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo’s Formula 1 future is in question yet again, and there is no guarantee the Australian driver will have a seat in 2025.
Ricciardo has been rumored to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull ever since he became the third driver for the team in early 2023. Those rumors only grew stronger once he replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri (now RB) halfway through the 2023 season. However, those rumors have since cooled due to Ricciardo’s struggles to open the 2024 season.
After agreeing to part ways with McLaren after the 2022 season, one year before his contract expired, Ricciardo was persistent on continuing in Formula 1, and he still feels he is good enough to be competing in the series.
However, the 34-year-old may reconsider, given how things have gone so far this season. There is a real possibility that the young talent in the sport forces him out once again.
Back in 2022, McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward commented on Ricciardo potentially joining IndyCar, stating the following, according to Motorsport.
"I did see online that he didn't want to do ovals, which I respect. But I think he would love it. He loves America, so I think Daniel would fit right in."- Pato O'Ward
Given Ricciardo’s love of racing in America, he would definitely enjoy being a part of the American racing series. With several successful Formula 1 drivers making the switch in the past, there would be no shame if the Australian driver decided to follow. The question is whether or not he would be willing to change his stance on oval races and run the Indy 500.