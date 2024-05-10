Formula 1: 5 drivers who could join Nico Hulkenberg at Audi
4. Valtteri Bottas
Much like Nico Hulkenberg for the 2025 Formula 1 season, Valtteri Bottas is a safe option for the soon-to-be rebranded Sauber team.
Bottas has been at Sauber since the 2022 season when they were still known as Alfa Romeo, and he has consistently outperformed teammate Zhou Guanyu through all three of their seasons together, including in qualifying to start the 2024 campaign.
If Sauber were to retain one of their two drivers for next season instead of opting for a full lineup overhaul, Bottas undoubtedly makes more sense.
Bottas reportedly has many options in front of him if he wishes to continue driving in 2025. A return to Mercedes could be on the table as a stopgap replacement for the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, as could a potential switch to another team that will be looking for a driver.
The Finn has not yet been offered a new contract from Sauber to continue with the team next season, but if he were to stay through the upcoming Audi transition, the team opting to retain a veteran driver of Bottas' quality would not come as a surprise. He is still the fourth most decorate driver on the grid with 10 victories and multiple runner-up finishes in the championship.