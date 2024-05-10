Formula 1: 5 drivers who could join Nico Hulkenberg at Audi
3. Esteban Ocon
Audi undoubtedly have an extensive list of potential drivers to partner with Nico Hulkenberg for 2025 and beyond, and Esteban Ocon is the latest name rumored to be on that list.
The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Alpine, and with Alpine having had as difficult of a season as they have had so far in 2024, their underperformance could drive him away in 2025.
It would not come as a shock if Ocon explores his options elsewhere. If he were to leave Alpine after the season ends, he would be a hot commodity for any team looking for a new driver. That is where Sauber could come calling.
Given that the Audi project isn't slated to begin until 2026, it remains to be seen just how much of an upgrade the team will be over the struggling Alpine, which could deter Ocon from wanting to join yet another long-term project, especially since Sauber currently find themselves in a similar situation to Alpine near the back of the grid.
Ocon has also made his past ties to Mercedes no secret, and with a seat there for next season still open, he could look to make the move to partner George Russell unless Audi come calling first and try their best to win him over with a convincing outlook for 2026 and beyond.