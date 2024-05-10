Formula 1: 5 drivers who could join Nico Hulkenberg at Audi
2. Sebastian Vettel
This option may seem like somewhat of a longshot, but after Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari, it is hard to rule anything out in the world of Formula 1.
Ever since Sebastian Vettel's retirement at the end of the 2022 season, many fans have been dreaming of seeing him return to Formula 1, and with the number of seats open for next season, the four-time world champion could very well find himself back on the grid if the situation is right.
Many have speculated that if Vettel does come out of retirement, it would be to replace Hamilton at Mercedes. However, a move to Audi could be on the table if the German manufacturer wants to make a splash ahead of their rebranding in 2026.
Partnering two German drivers together could be a move that would be very appealing to not only the manufacturer but to Vettel himself. At only 36 years old, Vettel still has a lot of gas in the tank, no pun intended. But it remains to be seen if the 53-time Grand Prix winner wants to pull a Fernando Alonso and come back to racing after a two-year "retirement".