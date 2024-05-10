Formula 1: 5 drivers who could join Nico Hulkenberg at Audi
1. Carlos Sainz Jr.
Of all the drivers on this list, Carlos Sainz Jr. is not only the most likely option for Audi but the most publicly pursued driver by the German team.
Sainz is out a contract with Ferrari at the end of the year, and even before the season started, his Ferrari seat was confirmed to be going to Lewis Hamilton, leaving the Spaniard with the world at his feet as the hottest commodity of this year's silly season right from the get-go.
Audi will have to put up quite a strong fight if they want to secure the signing of Sainz, considering the fact that frontrunning teams including Red Bull and Mercedes both have openings for 2025. Those vacancies could prove more appealing to a driver of Sainz's quality, and both teams have shown interested in the three-time Grand Prix winner.
Additionally, Sainz has had plenty of time to field all the calls, make calls of his own, and assess all of his options, given the fact that the Hamilton move was confirmed on the first day of February, which was more than three months ago now.
It seems that a potential reunion with Red Bull is the top priority for Sainz at the moment, but as we have seen in the past, things can change in the world of Formula 1 in the blink of an eye before the pen is put to paper.