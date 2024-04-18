Formula 1: 5 drivers at risk of losing their seats after 2024
Several drivers remain without contracts for the 2025 Formula 1 season. Who is at risk of losing a ride after 2024?
By Asher Fair
3. Logan Sargeant, Williams
For the second year in a row, Logan Sargeant sits in 21st place in a 20-driver championship. Many were surprised that Williams opted to bring him back for the 2023 season after he scored just one point last year, compared to the 27 scored by teammate Alex Albon to spearhead the team's run to seventh place in the constructor standings, their highest result since 2017.
The fact that Williams effectively benched Sargeant after Albon crashed in practice ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, giving Albon Sargeant's chassis to use for the race, shows that they don't have a ton of hope for the American driver, who has placed no higher than 14th place in four races so far this year.
There is little doubt that this decision has had an effect on Sargeant's confidence, and the fact that Williams could face similar chassis issues after Albon was taken out in an opening lap crash in Japan doesn't exactly bode well for the 23-year-old moving forward.
With Mercedes eager to get junior driver Kimi Antonelli into Formula 1, Williams appear to be his most likely destination in 2025, unless the Silver Arrows make the bold move of bringing him in as Lewis Hamilton's replacement straight away. George Russell spent three years at the Mercedes-powered Williams before joining Hamilton.
Unless Albon, whose contract isn't due to expire until after the 2025 season, ends up being allowed to take another ride elsewhere, Sargeant would be the driver Antonelli -- or potentially even somebody such as Carlos Sainz Jr. -- replaces.