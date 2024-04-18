Formula 1: 5 drivers at risk of losing their seats after 2024
Several drivers remain without contracts for the 2025 Formula 1 season. Who is at risk of losing a ride after 2024?
By Asher Fair
4. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
Kevin Magnussen has already been let go by Haas once, with that happening after the 2020 season. Now he is at risk of a similar fate after the 2024 season.
Magnussen made his unexpected return to Formula 1 in 2022 after Haas were effectively forced to sack Nikita Mazepin. Magnussen immediately outperformed teammate Mick Schumacher, who had dominated Mazepin in 2021.
But in 2023, Nico Hulkenberg made his own return to Formula 1, replacing Schumacher, and after a hiatus that lasted three times as long as Magnussen's, he consistently outperformed his Danish teammate. That trend has continued to start the 2024 season.
Given the emergence of Haas and Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman as a potential Haas driver next year, namely after his impressive run to seventh place for Ferrari while Carlos Sainz Jr. was sidelined with appendicitis in Saudi Arabia, it is hard to see the team's driver lineup remaining the same for a third year in a row.
There is a chance that Hulkenberg ends up being signed elsewhere, with Sauber/Audi seen as the potential frontrunner, in which case Magnussen may not be kicked to the curb. But you'd have to think that Hulkenberg is the driver whom Haas would rather retain at this stage if they do indeed promote Bearman.