Formula 1: 5 drivers at risk of losing their seats after 2024
Several drivers remain without contracts for the 2025 Formula 1 season. Who is at risk of losing a ride after 2024?
By Asher Fair
5. Both Sauber drivers
We're going to cheat here and lump two drivers into one slide, those being Sauber teammates Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. Ever since Audi announced that they would be joining Formula 1 in 2026, there has been speculation surrounding who they will sign as their drivers.
Given how many drivers don't have contracts that extend beyond the 2024 season, it has long been believed that the team still known as Sauber will have to make a move to sign the driver or drivers they want for 2026 a year early.
One would think that the team would opt to replace Zhou instead of Bottas, given the fact that Bottas has outperformed his younger teammate since the two joined the Hinwil-based organization together two years ago, but neither driver is safe depending on the direction Audi wish to take with their lineup to start their Formula 1 journey.
Bottas would make sense to retain as an experienced veteran, but how much longer does he plan to compete in Formula 1? Is he really the driver Audi want to be the face of their program?
As for Zhou, he really hasn't shown that he can be the driver to lead a team in Formula 1, recording just six points finishes since 2022 compared to Bottas' 13. With that in mind, a complete lineup overhaul isn't off the table for Sauber in 2025 as they look ahead to the Audi era from 2026.