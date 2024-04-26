Formula 1: 5 other teams poised for driver lineup changes in 2025
The 2025 Formula 1 grid is slowly beginning to take shape, and there are still quite a few teams who are expected to make changes to their driver lineups.
The announcement of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season kickstarted the driver market frenzy.
In addition to Carlos Sainz Jr. ending up wherever he ends up after being replaced, we could see several more big moves announced soon.
Here are five teams that could make driver changes in the coming months.
1. Sauber
Having been in midfield for several seasons now, Sauber could consider changing their driver lineup ahead of the full Audi takeover in 2026. Both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are only under contract until the end of the 2024 season.
It has been clear that Sauber have been struggling mightily to open the current season, and much of that can be attributed to the car or their pit stops. They are just one of three teams this season yet to earn a point, and they are officially the lowest of the three in the constructor standings.
Sauber are in an interesting spot, as any decision they make would not necessarily seem like a wrong one. With Audi taking full control from 2026 onwards, the team could opt to maintain their current driver lineup until the takeover is complete.
On the flip side, Sauber could make a change now and attain the lineup they want to build the future of this team with a year ahead of time. That could mean potentially replacing Bottas or Zhou with Carlos Sainz Jr., Nico Hulkenberg, or academy driver Theo Pourchaire.