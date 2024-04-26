Formula 1: 5 other teams poised for driver lineup changes in 2025
The 2025 Formula 1 grid is slowly beginning to take shape, and there are still quite a few teams who are expected to make changes to their driver lineups.
4. Haas
Haas have been having quite a good season so far. With five points scored, they sit in seventh place in the constructor championship. Both Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen have earned points for the team and have exceeded expectations thus far.
It can easily be inferred that the VF-24 is an improvement from last season, and Ayao Komatsu seems to be leading the team in the right direction in his first season in charge as team principal.
After Haas were one of the last teams to finalize their lineup for 2024, they could follow a similar route yet again. Both Hulkenberg and Magnussen were given one-year extensions, and the uncertainty of their future beyond this season looms.
Haas appear to be quite consistent this season, and the capability of the VF-24 has allowed them to deploy good strategies to help fight for points. Considering the fact that the team are in a battle with RB for sixth in the constructor championship, nearly every race will be crucial going forward.
However, there are rumors that Hulkenberg could leave for Audi, and Haas have some bright talent on the sideline if their lineup does end up looking different than it has since the start of 2023. It appears to be only a matter of time before reserve driver Oliver Bearman breaks onto the scene, especially after his impressive debut for Ferrari in Jeddah earlier this season.