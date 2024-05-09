Formula 1: 5 possible landing spots for Adrian Newey in 2025
5. Retirement
Adrian Newey has played a big part in Formula 1 for nearly four decades and has achieved a total of 12 constructor championships and 13 driver championships with Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull.
At the age of 65, the Warwickshire-born designer has taken on several challenges and had them result in success. Newey may not see much more to achieve in Formula 1 and could decide to retire once he leaves Red Bull in early 2025.
In a conversation with Sky Sports, Newey discussed the toll recent seasons have taken on him.
"F1 is all consuming, I've been at it for a long time now. 2021 was a really busy year with all the title battle with Mercedes through the championship and at the same time, putting all the research and development into the RB18, which is the father of this generation of cars ... and then there comes a point where, as Forrest Gump said, 'I'm feeling a little bit tired.'"- Adrian Newey
Newey revealed that he aspires to take a break from the sport for a period of time and just enjoy life. He hopes to spend a lot of time with his family and travel with his wife throughout France.
Though Newey has said he just wants a break, he has reached a point in his career where the rigorous nature of Formula 1 may not be as tolerable.
So even if he sets out to take a break, there is a real possibility that that break turns into retirement for Newey, as he may end up falling in love with the quiet life. This will be an interesting situation to monitor towards the end of this season heading into 2025.