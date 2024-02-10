Formula 1: 5 possible landing spots for Carlos Sainz Jr. in 2025
Carlos Sainz Jr. is officially set to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari after the 2024 Formula 1 season. Where will Sainz end up?
By Asher Fair
No. 4 - Williams
Among new potential landing spots that emerged for Carlos Sainz Jr. when it was confirmed that Lewis Hamilton would be replacing him at Ferrari in 2025, Williams appear to be the biggest player.
First of all, Alexander Albon is currently viewed as a possibility to replace Hamilton at Mercedes or Sergio Perez at Red Bull, meaning that Williams could have a free seat that Sainz could slot into.
Secondly, unless Logan Sargeant impresses the team in his second season in 2024, his seat could end up going to a new driver in 2025, meaning that Albon leaving would not even be required for Sainz to make the move.
And perhaps most importantly, Williams had an under-the-radar good season in 2023, recording their best finish in the constructor standings since 2017. And they did it pretty much entirely with one driver, since Sargeant's single point did not make a difference in the final standings.
This is a team on the rise after improving as the 2023 season progressed, and landing an experienced driver in Sainz who has demonstrated a proven ability to get the most out of his car at four different teams could help to continue that trajectory. The question is whether Sainz would select the Grove-based team in the event that he is presented with multiple offers.