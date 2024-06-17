Formula 1: 5 possible landing spots for Esteban Ocon in 2025
2. Williams
One of those other teams could be Williams. After signing Alex Albon to a short-term contract extension, the team will be looking to partner a strong teammate with the Thai-British driver heading into 2025, and with the help of Mercedes, Esteban Ocon could be that driver.
The French driver is clearly not the main target to replace Logan Sargeant, with Carlos Sainz Jr. still without a contract. Williams team principal James Vowles did publicly state that the Spaniard driver is the main target, but with serious consideration being given to Ocon as well.
"On the list, we have two drivers. We have been quite transparent in recognizing what the main option is. Now the question is to find a way to convince Carlos, who I think is an incredible driver."- James Vowles
If Sauber/Audi decide to pursue Sainz aggressively, Williams could turn their attention toward the Ocon. With his ties to Toto Wolff and Mercedes, they could do some negotiating to keep him on the grid in 2025, even if not with the factory team.
About a month ago, it was reported that Wolff would like to see Ocon in that second Williams seat alongside Alex Albon, so Wolff would certainly be willing to negotiate in the Frenchman's favor.
Judging by Albon’s choice to stick with the team amid rumors of him signing elsewhere, plus their public pursuit of Sainz, one can only infer that Williams should be making improvements in the coming years. Ocon could use this opportunity to rejuvenate his career.