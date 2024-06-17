Formula 1: 5 possible landing spots for Esteban Ocon in 2025
3. Sauber
With set to take full control of Sauber after the 2025 Formula 1 season, they have already begun shifting the team’s structure in preparation for the next era of rules and regulations in 2026.
Both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have contracts that are due to expire at the end of the year, and the team have already decided to bring in Nico Hulkenberg from Haas for 2025.
That other open seat has been linked to several drivers, with Bottas, Carlos Sainz Jr., and Esteban Ocon all said to be in the running. Those three drivers are all targets for Sauber, Haas, and Williams, so the first team that makes a move could trigger the other dominoes to fall.
If Williams take the initiative and sign Sainz in the coming weeks, Sauber will likely be in talks with Ocon to progress on a deal. However, the recent antics of Ocon with teammate Pierre Gasly, and with other teammates throughout his career, could certainly become a factor in the team’s decision.
With Audi looking to be strong right from the start, they certainly will not want to endure any setbacks. The risk of Ocon causing issues with Hulkenberg on the race track may be a legitimate concern taken into consideration.