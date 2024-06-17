Formula 1: 5 possible landing spots for Esteban Ocon in 2025
4. Haas
With Haas set to lose Nico Hulkenberg after the 2024 season, the team will be shuffling their driver lineup once again. Oliver Bearman will likely take over one of the team's two seats in 2025. However, whether Kevin Magnussen continues with the team is still uncertain.
Several individuals were calling for Magnussen to be replaced after last season, especially considering how Hulkenberg outperformed him, despite having not been in Formula 1 for four years. Additionally, his dangerous driving maneuvers this season have ignited a conversation about a potential rule change.
Magnussen’s dismissal is looking increasingly likely, and that is where Esteban Ocon could come into play. The 2024 season has shown that Haas have a decent bit of pace in the car, demonstrated specifically by Hulkenberg’s impressive string of results.
The thought process would be to put a talented driver in a decently fast car to produce the consistent results the team would like to see. Ocon typically excels in a fast car, as he has shown on multiple occasions over the last four years with Alpine.
With Haas now being led by Ayao Komatsu, replacing Magnussen appears more likely, as the Danish driver was particularly liked by former team boss Guenther Steiner. A duo of Bearman and Ocon could be what the team need to potentially fight with the likes of RB and Williams for P6 in the constructor standings over the next few seasons.