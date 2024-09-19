Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Lance Stroll in 2026
3. Yuki Tsunoda
In just his fourth season in Formula 1, Yuki Tsunoda has improved massively since his debut. With Sergio Perez potentially being replaced at Red Bull after the 2024 season, the Japanese driver has his sights set on pairing up with Max Verstappen next season. However, the lack of support and consideration for Tsunoda will likely keep him where he is at sister team RB.
Honda have been a massive supporter of Tsunoda since 2016, and they could look to bring the 24-year-old to Aston Martin in 2026 when they depart from Red Bull and join Lawrence Stroll's team. Tsunoda has already begun feeling undervalued at RB and could look for a bigger opportunity once his contract expires at the end of next year.
Aston Martin could be a good option, as Tsunoda has repeatedly proven that he can bring a car with pace into the points. Honda could certainly put in a good word on behalf of their longtime driver to the team ahead of the switch.
Tsunoda has spoken about the possibility of joining Aston Martin in 2026 and continuing with a team supplied by Honda, but he has said it comes down to a seat being open in 2026. Though he did not say it directly, odds are he is referring to Lance Stroll’s seat, rather than Fernando Alonso's.