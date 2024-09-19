Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Lance Stroll in 2026
5. Jak Crawford
Aston Martin could look to promote one of their academy drivers in 2026: Jak Crawford. The 19-year-old could be the next American on the grid after Logan Sargeant was dropped by Williams in favor of Franco Colapinto just a few weeks ago.
Crawford has been developing well and performing at a high level throughout the Formula 2 season. By earning a win and four other podium finishes this season, he finds himself in fifth place and is chasing Zane Maloney and Paul Aron for a third place finish with three race weekends left.
While there does seem to be some risk from Aston Martin’s perspective when it comes to potentially promoting Crawford to Formula 1 in 2026, it could turn out to be one worth taking.
With Oliver Bearman and Franco Colapinto having found success in their Formula 1 debuts this season, and Kimi Antonelli’s long-awaited debut set to happen in Melbourne next season, it could inspire Mike Krack and Lawrence Stroll to take a chance on their junior driver.
Crawford is familiar with Aston Martin’s car, as he got a chance to drive over 400 kilometers in a test at the Red Bull Ring earlier this summer. If the data is on his side going forward, he would be hard to ignore when looking at potential candidates to pair with Fernando Alonso in 2026.