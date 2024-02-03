Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
In a shocking move, Lewis Hamilton is set to move from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season. Who are the favorites to replace him?
By Logan Ploder
Potential Lewis Hamilton replacements: No. 3 - Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon, Mercedes, and team principal Toto Wolff go back a long way.
With Ocon having raced for Alpine, formerly known as Renault, for four years now, it's often forgotten that he was actually a Mercedes driver who was on loan to the French team at first. He even made his Formula 1 debut for the Mercedes-powered Manor Racing MRT team during the 2016 season.
While the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix winner may not be officially tied to Mercedes any longer, he has made a name for himself at Alpine and will undoubtedly be a candidate to replace Hamilton.
In fact, Ocon was actually considered for the Mercedes seat alongside Lewis Hamilton for 2019 and 2022 before the team ultimately opted to go with Valtteri Bottas and Russell for those two seasons, respectively. He likely lost out due to his inexperience and his inability to race then-teammate Sergio Perez without getting into incidents.
Throughout his time at Enstone, he has scored three podium finishes, including the aforementioned race win, and nearly scored pole position for the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. Plus, who could forget him beating Fernando Alonso in their head-to-head battle as teammates in 2022?
What also helps his case, similarly to Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr., is the fact that his contract with Alpine is set to come to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 season, meaning that he will not be obligated to stay with the team or be subjected to a buyout from Mercedes.
Given the Frenchman's familiarity with Mercedes, his impressive results in midfield machinery, and his increased experience and composure behind the wheel, he is now more than ever a serious candidate for a Silver Arrows drive.