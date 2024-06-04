Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Logan Sargeant in 2025
Alex Albon has recently committed his Formula 1 future to Williams, signing a multi-year contract extension with the Grove-based team to stay put at least through the start of the sport's new era of rules and regulations in 2026.
Who his teammate will be in 2025 remains unknown, but it is likely that the team will move on from Logan Sargeant after 2024.
Here are five possible replacements for the American driver.
1. Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon entered the 2024 season with his Alpine contract set to expire at the end of the year, and he is indeed set to leave the team once the season ends. Even before his clash with teammate Pierre Gasly in Monaco, a change was rumored, given the big drop-off Alpine have endured over the last few seasons.
There have been rumors of Ocon joining Mercedes for years now, and he was recently tipped as a potential candidate to replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.
However, it seems like Toto Wolff would like to have the 27-year-old racing with Williams next season. Given Ocon’s resume and Albon’s recent commitment to Williams, are the team expecting a jump in performance next season and beyond?
The French driver is one who can really bring the best out of a car, as we saw what he has done when Alpine have had a decent car. After winning a race in 2021, he beat out teammate Fernando Alonso for eighth place in the driver standings in 2022.
Additionally, given the instability and uncertainty at Mercedes, there is a chance that Ocon’s consistency at Williams could lead to a promotion at some point down the road.