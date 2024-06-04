Formula 1: 5 possible replacements for Logan Sargeant in 2025
3. Pierre Gasly
After a number of good years with AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly made his way to Alpine in 2023 in an effort to move his career forward. However, things have not been working out to the extent that Frenchman would have hoped. Additionally, given the overhaul of Alpine's management over the last 12 months, it appears that Gasly may not fully agree with the team’s proposed future direction.
Like his teammate, the 28-year-old also has a contract that is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, and his next one will be ever so important for his career. One might argue that this could be Gasly’s final chance to find some success if he ever wants to drive for a big team again.
Sky Sports announcer David Croft believes that negotiations between Gasly and Williams have already begun and are in the preliminary stages, according to Crash.net.
"Gasly might find himself at Williams. I am sure he’s been in negotiations with Williams to drive alongside Alex Albon. That does free up a space but they also have Jack Doohan waiting in the wings who is very much acclimatized in that team."- David Croft
The move certainly does make sense for all parties involved. Alpine can bring in a talented reserve driver in Jack Doohan during this rebuilding process, and Gasly can join what is expected to be a project with good potential at Williams, considering Alex Albon decided to stay at the team over a potential move to a bigger team.
While there has not been a lot of coverage on a potential Gasly move to Williams, it is definitely something to monitor as the summer break nears.